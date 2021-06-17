Early morning fire causes Hazelwood hotel to evacuate

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – People staying in a Hazelwood hotel Wednesday night into Thursday were forced out of their rooms due to a fire.

The fire began at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Comfort Inn on Douglas Palmer Place.

33 rooms were occupied for a total of 80 people inside.

The majority of the damage occurred on the third floor.

Fire officials said the fire started on the outside of the hotel, so the sprinklers and smoke alarms didn’t go off.

Bomb and Arson officials said the fire seemed to be accidental.

21 fire trucks and three ambulances responded to the blaze.

No one was seriously injured. One firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation.