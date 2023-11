HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A house in Hazelwood suffered significant damage after a fire Saturday morning.

The fire damaged a home in the 7300 block of Cartwheel Lane. burning the home to the ground.

It’s unclear what led up to the fire. No injuries were reported from the blaze.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 that the home belonged to a woman who has been an advocate for the homeless community.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.