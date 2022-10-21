The St. Louis Fire Department and other agencies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Ashland Avenue just after 9 a.m. Friday.

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after an early-morning fire Friday damaged a north St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Fire Department and other agencies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Ashland Avenue just after 9 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, a heavy fire and smoke was coming out of two floors.

The fire appears to be under control as of 10 a.m. Firefighters searched the home for residents and have not yet reported any injuries so far.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.