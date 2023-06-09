ST. LOUIS — An early morning fire damaged a vacant two-story apartment building in the Kingsway West neighborhood of North St. Louis. Firefighters got the call around 2:30 this morning at the building on Union Boulevard at Wabada Avenue. The roof caught fire, and the walls of the building began to collapse. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to a building next door. No word on a cause

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction