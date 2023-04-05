BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. – Some rescue and search efforts are underway after a tornado-warned storm system struck some areas south of the St. Louis region Wednesday morning.

Tornado-warned cells were warned within the last few hours around Perry and Bollinger counties, a little closer to Cape Girardeau. Much of the damage was expected in the 3 a.m. hour.

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX 2 that officers have responded to the Glenallen community for search and rescue assistance. Because of the darkness to start the morning and debris all around the roads, travel is difficult around the area.

FOX 2’s debris tracker shows various impacts in Bollinger County, particularly in the Glenallen and Grassy communities near Marble Hill. Initial reports suggest that there could be extensive damages to homes, trees and other property.

FOX 2 has reached out to emergency officials and is awaiting confirmation as to the level of damage down there. We will update as more information becomes available.