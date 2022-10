ST. LOUIS – The midterm election is two weeks from Tuesday.

Early voting begins Tuesday, October 25 in Missouri. Registered voters can cast a ballot in person. Unlike absentee voting, you don’t have to provide a reason to vote early. There are four voting locations in St. Louis City, six in St. Louis County, and at election board offices in other counties.

The same law that allows for early voting also now requires voters to show a photo ID.