ST. LOUIS – The midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8, but you can still cast your ballot early Monday.

The top race on the ballot for all Missouri voters is the race between Republican State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. The latest Nexstar, Emerson College, and The Hill poll numbers show Schmitt leading Busch-Valentine 51% to 39%. Both candidates will be making public appearances Monday.

Busch Valentine will be visiting early voting locations in Ballwin, St. Ann, and Florissant just to name a few. Schmitt will be promoting his campaign all over the state, starting in Columbia, Missouri. Other stops include Webb City and Springfield. He will end the day at the St. Louis County Police Association.

Election officials have a few things for you to keep in mind before you head out to vote Monday.

Make sure you bring your photo I.D. If your voter registration card is expired, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to vote.

Rick Stream, Republican Director of Elections for St. Louis County Election Board explained “If it’s expired after the Presidential Election which was November 2020, it still will count. If it’s expired prior to that, then we’ll vote you provisionally.”

The Board of Elections in St. Ann is one of seven voting locations where you can cast your ballot Monday in St. Louis County. There are three sites in St. Louis City. We have a full list of those and where you can vote in St. Charles County and Jefferson County here.