ST. LOUIS –A group of people are at Sappington and I-270 holding a massive banner encouraging people to vote. So far, about 53,000 people have voted ahead of election day.
There are more than 670,000 voters actively registered to vote in St. Louis County.
If you don’t have a state or federally-issued ID You can still vote Tuesday. You’ll fill out your name, address, and signature. If everything matches what’s in the voter registration system your ballot will count.
Another rally will be happening ahead of the evening rush hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. this afternoon at Tamm Avenue and Highway 40.
Where can you vote right now?
From October 25 to November 7, 2022, you may vote a no-excuse absentee ballot in person at a location designated by your local election authority.
St. Louis City:
Three St. Louis Public Library branches on Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: 12 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Buder Library, 4401 Hampton
- Julia Davis Library, 4415 Natural Bridge
- Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Avenue
Voters can also cast a ballot early right across the street at the Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday, November 5: 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
St. Louis County:
The Board of Elections office and satellite sites will be available for returning absentee ballots or casting absentee ballots on the following dates:
- October 27 – November 4 (Weekdays, 8am to 4:30pm)
- October 29 & November 5 (Saturday, 9am to 1pm)
- November 7 (Monday, 8am to 5pm)
Absentee Voting Locations:
- North County Recreation Complex
2577 Redman Road
St. Louis, MO 63136
- Board of Elections (BOE)
725 Northwest Plaza Drive
St. Ann, MO 63074
- UMSL Millennium Student Center
17 Arnold Grobman Drive
Bellerive Acres, MO 63121
- St. Louis County Library
Mid County Branch
7821 Maryland Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
- St. Louis County Library
Daniel Boone Branch
300 Clarkson Road
Ellisville, MO 63011
- STLCC Meramec
Business Administration Building (Room 105)
11333 Big Bend Road
Kirkwood, MO 63122
- St. Johns UCC Mehlville
11333 St. Johns Church Road
Green Park, MO 63123
St. Charles County
St. Charles County Election Authority
397 Turner Boulevard, St. Peters
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
Jefferson County
Election Authority
729 Maple Street
Hillsboro, MO 63050