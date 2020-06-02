Earth City murder – St. Louis man identified as victim

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old St. Louis man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Earth City.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Rider Trail South around 3:50 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered Demetris Bogard, who’d been shot at least once in a parking lot. Bogard was rushed to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.