ST. LOUIS – Severe weather on the East Coast has created travel headaches, delays, and cancelations. Some stranded passengers were hoping to get to St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, nearly 3,000 flights were canceled Sunday.

Severe weather prompted ground stops at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York, and Newark Airport in New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

John Foster arrived at St. Louis Airport from Norfolk, Virginia, for a convention for Black theater professionals. He’s waiting on his friends to arrive from Washington D.C.

“We were scheduled to meet at the same time. I came in smooth. My flight, my connections, were great,” he said. “But apparently, the weather, something is affecting them. So, I’m waiting at least, well, over an hour for them.”

The FAA warned airline passengers on Twitter that slow-moving thunderstorms would cause delays at airports in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

“They’re doing their best to get here, like everyone else,” Foster said.

Khristopher Rice works for a baggage claim service called Executive Delivery.

“Say, like, if they get here before their luggage, or their luggage gets here before them, we make sure that they can get back together,” he said.

Rice said with weather issues and delays, they are doing their best to make sure everybody gets their belongings.

“We’ve got Air Canada here, too, the forest fires and everything going on with the northern region of the United States, with the coastal storms going on in the east, it’s a lot of delayed flights,” he said.