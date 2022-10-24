EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An East St. Louis high school coach will be honored Monday morning.

Nino Fennoy is the head coach of the girls track and field and cross-country teams at the school. He has coached his teams to 17 Illinois State Track and Field championships. He’s also coached his athletes to individual state championships and national acclaim, including Olympians Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Dawn Harper-Nelson.

On Monday, October 24, Fennoy will be presented with the Fred v. Heinkel Award of Excellence for his accomplishments. It’s happening Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis.