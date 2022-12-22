CUBA, Mo. – A large stretch of Interstate 44 is closed in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects eastbound lanes to be closed until around 1:30 pm.

The crash happened at around 11:45 am past exit 203 for Route ZZ. The Sullivan Independent reports that there is a five car pile-up.

There is a significant traffic backup in the area. Semi trucks and other vehicles can be seen from a MoDOT camera at a standstill on the highway.

It is still not clear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries. This is a developing story. Check the FOX 2 traffic page for real-time updates. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.