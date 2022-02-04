Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down eastbound I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol said a crash multiple involving tractor-trailers is blocking eastbound I-70 at mile marker 180 Friday morning.

A MoDOT camera in the High Hill shows the scene of the closure and that traffic is being diverted off the interstate as of 7:30 a.m. State Troopers are asking people to please avoid traveling through the area.

There are many other traffic incidents in the St. Louis area. Be cautious when driving and stay home, if possible.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.