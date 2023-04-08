ST. PETERS, Mo. – The Easter bunny put on a show for thousands Saturday in St. Peters, dropping Easter eggs from a helicopter for children to enjoy.

It’s all part of First Assembly Church’s third annual community egg drop event. Around 11 a.m., a helicopter flew over 370 Lakeside Park, where the Easter Bunny himself dropped thousands of eggs filled with candy.

Thousands of kids had the biggest smiles on their faces, overjoyed by the whole experience.

“I hope to find tons of Easter eggs,” said 5-year-old Brandon Behr.

“[This is] really cool,” said 8-year-old Adalynn Thiemann.

First Assembly Church in St. Peters puts on this event at 370 Lakeside Park the Saturday before Easter. The first hunt was designed for kids from a few months old to the age of five. The second hunt was meant for kids in grades K-5.

“It’s a time for people to come together, have a good time, see the Easter Bunny, and then gather a bunch of eggs coming out of the sky. It’s raining eggs here in St. Peters,” said Pastor Jeremy Mount.

In addition to the helicopter egg drop, you’ve got bounce houses, balloon making, face painting and food trucks. People seemed to be taking advantage of the nice weather.

“We also have community organizations that are here to help, mental health organizations that are here, service animals that are here as well, that are here to be able to help kids that are emotionally just a little distressed right now at this time,” said Pastor Mount. “We’re just here to be able to provide services to this community, to be able to help them know that they’re not alone at this time.”

He estimates more than 5,000 attended the free day of family fun.

“The biggest goal that we want to have is to be able to communicate the love of God to people,” said Pastor Mount.

For more information on First Assembly Church’s Sunday services, click here. They also have a campus in Ferguson.