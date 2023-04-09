ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of fun events this Easter Sunday. One of them is a free Easter Egg hunt. It’s happening at St. Paul’s Evangelical Church at 10:45, and before that at 9:30 – an Easter worship service.

Also happening today, is an Easter car show from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Forest Park. It’s put on by the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri, where you can take a look at authentic restored and original antique vehicles 25 years and older; with some dating back to the early days of the automotive industry more than a century ago.

And at around 1 p.m. today is the 46th annual Compton Heights Easter Parade. The parade starts at the Grand Point at 3521 Hawthorne. It will go from Hawthorne to Russell, to Longfellow and back to the Grand Point. The parade takes about half an hour to an hour.