CHARLESTON, Ill., – Eastern Illinois University’s faculty and staff will strike Thursday in Charleston, Illinois.

The union, EIU Professionals of Illinois, says the college’s administration walked away from the bargaining table after an eight-hour session Monday. The union wants the university to adjust wages and salary.

They shared that the university has more than $15 million in surplus to use for faculty and staff. Union members plan to picket for six hours Thursday.

They explained that they’ll bargain with the administration again on Friday.