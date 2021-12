ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fatal crash happened Wednesday morning at about 5 a.m. on eastbound I-70 to northbound I-270.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle. The entire ramp is still blocked as of 7:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how long the ramp will be blocked.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to have updates on this crash. Refresh this page for the latest information.