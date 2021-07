ST. LOUIS - A leading St. Louis medical official is turning up the heat on individuals and groups who are critical of the COVID vaccine.

As COVID restrictions were eased, Busch Stadium returned to full capacity last month. While there has been a very strong push by local officials for residents to get the COVID vaccine, it has been strongly criticized by some groups and individuals.

Critics have questioned whether the COVID vaccines have been rushed through production and whether they would be safe or effective. Some have labeled the vaccines as experimental because they have not yet received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA.)