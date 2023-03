ST. LOUIS – Eckert’s Farm is holding their ‘Sham-Rock & Roll’ event Friday evening.

The Old Salt Duo will perform live starting at 6:00 p.m. there will be plenty of St. Patty’s Day-themed food like green deviled eggs and a corned beef, and cabbage slider.

Guests can also choose between Eckert’s classic hard ciders, or their St. Patrick’s Day specialty cocktails. The fun runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.