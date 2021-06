ROCK HILL, Mo. – Eckert’s Farm will open its first Rock Hill pop-up market Thursday in the former Lucky’s Market space.

Guests can shop Eckert’s homegrown produce, baked goods, jams, cheeses, meats and more. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning through Saturday, August 28.

The Eckert’s pop-up market is located at 9530 Manchester Road.

