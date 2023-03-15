ROLLA, Mo. – An Edgar Springs, Missouri, woman has been charged following a drug bust at her home.

According to Capt. Jason Smith, Rolla Police Department, members of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department joined Rolla law enforcement in serving a search warrant in the 25000 block of County Road 6050 on March 13.

Police seized 150 capsules containing a total of 15 grams of fentanyl, as well as six grams of methamphetamine. For visual and comparative purposes, one gram is the equivalent of a sweetener packet. A pistol and other items used for drug distribution were also confiscated.

The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged April Clift, 45, with second-degree trafficking of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.