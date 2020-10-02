Education leaders ask Missouri lawmakers for additional $7 million for COVID-19 shortfall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Education leaders make their case to Missouri lawmakers about why the effects of COVID-19 should mean a boost in funding.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the pandemic has taken a toll on its budget. They say they need an additional $7 million for this fiscal year. But lawmakers argue DESE isn’t doing enough to help districts across the state.

The Department of Higher Education is also looking for ways to boost enrollment during the pandemic. College enrollment is currently down about two and a half percent.