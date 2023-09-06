ST. LOUIS – U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona brings his ‘Back-to-School Bus Tour’ to St. Louis Wednesday. He kicked off his week-long tour Tuesday in Topeka and Kansas City.

Cardona will visit Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis on Wednesday morning. Along with him will be Congresswoman Cori Bush, the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, Keisha Scarlett, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Cardona says parents should be engaged in their children’s education.

“Communicate regularly and make sure that you’re communicating the importance of having students come in regularly, let the parents know what you’re doing to keep the students safe and then maintain those same protocols that you had at the height of the pandemic,” Cardona expressed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the officials will meet with students at Harris-Stowe State University to discuss the Biden Administration’s support of historically black colleges and universities. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be present as the federal officials wrap up their day on Wednesday afternoon at an elementary school in Springfield, Illinois.