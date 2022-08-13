ST. LOUIS – Webster University and Edward Jones have launched a five-year program to recruit undergraduate students of color — or those from under-resourced communities — for paid internships in the financial services industry.

Right now, a larger number of interns in the field and employees are white men and women from affluent neighborhoods. This project is an attempt to bring more diversity, equity, and inclusion to the industry.

Edward Jones is funding the program with a $500,000 grant. and $100,000 per year for five years.