KNOX COUNTY, Mo. – National Weather Service officials confirmed that an EF-2 tornado ripped through northeastern Missouri on Friday evening, wrecking havoc on the small city of Baring, Missouri.

No significant injuries or deaths have been reported, but 14 people were rescued from damaged homes, according to the Edina Sentinel. Per their report, the tornado arrived without any warnings issued in the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared photos of widespread damage from Friday evening. The tornado posed concerns for Knox County between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Photos from Baring, MO in Knox County.

All have been accounted for.

While clean up from the storm continues – please avoid the area.

For much of Friday, FOX 2 kept track of severe storms coming in from the west that presented possible chances of severe thunderstorms and possible winds up to 70 mph. The storm proved sporadic in its path and impacts, and led to various tornado warnings near the Kansas City metro and mid-Missouri earlier Friday.

In the St. Louis metro, the worst of the storm passed after 1 a.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service had warned of a tornado as close as Defiance, Missouri in St. Charles County just before midnight Saturday.

Knox County is approximately three hours northeast of St. Louis with its biggest city of Edina at a population of around 4,000 people. Baring, Missouri, which was hit hardest, has a population of only around 125 people, per Census figures.

FOX 2 is learning more about this tornado and will update as more information becomes available.