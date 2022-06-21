(AP) – Former Republican U.S. Sen. John Danforth and others are urging a former federal prosecutor who now serves as an attorney for the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make an independent run for one of Missouri’s Senate seats.

A committee on Monday launched a website encouraging John F. Wood to run for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. A spokesman for the website said Tuesday that he expects Wood to decide soon if he’ll run.

A message left with Wood’s office wasn’t returned. Danforth said in an interview that he had nothing to do with the website but also wants Wood to run. Wood once worked on Danforth’s Senate staff.