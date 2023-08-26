ST. LOUIS – Eight dogs, including four puppies, were found soaked and abandoned on the side of a highway Saturday morning near St. Louis.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is now offering aid to these dogs, despite a packed shelter.

According to a Facebook post from Stray Rescue, a man found a crate with four soaked adult dogs and a plastic tub with four puppies by an undisclosed highway. The puppies were found to be very hot and were hardly able to breathe through the plastic tub.

“When we opened the tub we are so thankful the puppies didn’t suffocate there was no air in there,” said Stray Rescue.

All eight dogs were found after intense, but sporadic storms Saturday morning. The dogs are considered safe and getting treatment to recover.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis says the situation serves as a reminder to foster a dog as a packed shelter adds more animals. There will be a dog adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the shelter. If you’re interested, click here for more information or visit the shelter at 2320 Pine Street.