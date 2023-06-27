Gabriel “Gabe” Gore is the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney as of May 19, 2023.

ST. LOUIS – Eight federal prosecutors have partnered with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in St. Louis to help prosecute high-profile cases.

The group of assistant U.S. attorneys selected collectively has decades of experience as St. Louis City or St. Louis County prosecutors.

Among them, include:

Paul D’Agrosa

Hal Goldsmith

Christine Krug

Nicholas Lake

Matthew Martin

Jerome McDonald

Jennifer Szczucinski

Ashley Walker

Each prosecutor will continue to maintain their federal caseloads while handling homicide cases pending in the City of St. Louis Circuit Court. Gore says this is particularly helpful as the city deals with a backlog of cases.

“The extraordinary experience of these prosecutors will serve the City of St. Louis in new and unprecedented ways. I want to extend my sincere thanks to U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming for her partnership,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases.”

“We have always worked closely with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, but today’s swearing in represents a significant expansion of that relationship,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “I’d like to thank Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore for allowing us to do our part to help the criminal justice system in the City of St. Louis.”

Six of the attorneys serving through this partnership were sworn-in on Tuesday. Another two will be sworn in over the next several weeks.

Gore is nearly one month into his term as St. Louis Circuit Attorney, taking over for embattled chief prosecutor Kim Gardner after she resigned last month. Gore reiterates some of his top priorities are building a staff of qualified attorneys and professionals, in addition to building strong relationships between the St. Louis community, his office and other regional and state officials.

Since Gore took over, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has added 12 new attorneys to its staff.