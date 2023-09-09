ST. LOUIS – Autumn is right around the corner, and one of the top fall traditions in the St. Louis area is apple picking.

Generally, apples grown in Missouri and Illinois are best ripe from early-September to late-October. You may notice apples of all varieties are more fresh, crisp or sweet during this time of year. It’s no coincidence.

The weather is cooling down after a few August heat waves, and orchards commonly use it as an opportunity to attract large crowds with apple picking events and fall festivals. The apple-picking craze can help orchards earn tens of thousands of dollars in profit each year, according to Countryside.

As for apple-picking, it’s much different than going to to the produce section of a grocery store and grabbing a bag. It’s a family-friendly experience. There are often corn mazes, hay rides and unique photo opportunities associated with apple picking as well.

If you’re around St. Louis, here are eight places you can enjoy apple picking in the upcoming weeks.

Locations: Belleville, Illinois (951 S Green Mt Rd.), Grafton, Illinois (20995 Eckert Orchard Rd), Millstadt, Illinois (2719 Eckert Orchard Lane)

Hours: Vary by location, but generally all are open, but generally 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday but Monday.

Location: Belleville, Illinois (2795 Turkey Hill Ln)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Carlinville, Illinois (12803 Broom Rd)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Augusta, Missouri (199 Jackson St)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: St. Charles, Missouri (3663 N. Highway 94)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

Location: Marine, Illinois (11477 Pocahontas Rd)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois (8308 Kuhn Station Rd)

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Marthasville, Missouri (85 Town Branch Rd)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

PLAN AHEAD

In terms of budgeting, expect around $2 per pound for apples picked in most cases. Some venues might also charge $5-10 per person for admission.

Also make sure to call the orchards to determine if you need to book an apple-picking time or if there will be availability, especially on nice-weather weekends.

Happy apple-picking season!