El Monstero announces Glimmer of Normalcy concert series at the pageant

ST. LOUIS – El Monstero announced their 12 show concert series will be at the Pageant in December.

El Monstero: The Warm Thrill of Confusion “features some of the most talented musicians and singers of the St. Louis music scene.” The almost three-hour production will feature music from the Gilmore and Waters era of Pink Floyd along with a few post-Waters numbers and more.

The band, presented by KSHE 95 will be performing December 17-19, 21-23, 25-27, 29-31.

All shows start at 8 p.m.

The event is open to all ages.

Guests must wear masks and be able to pass a COVID screening at the door.

Tickets are non-transferable. Those who purchase the tickets must attend with their designated group.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. online only at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $50 and $60 for reserved seating in groups of two seats and four seats.

Refunds will be issued, including fees, if the event is canceled.

