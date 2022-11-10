NEW MELLE, Mo. – An elderly couple was killed after an intense overnight fire at their home near New Melle.

According to reports, emergency crews got the call about the multiple-alarm fire around 12:40 a.m. on Tall Cedar Court, between Highway Z and Highway T. Fire crews are still at the scene as the investigation unfolds.

It’s understood that much of the damage was on the backside of the home.

St. Charles County Police shared that the couple who perished in the fire were both 84-years-old and were married. The 911 call came from the husband saying there was a fire in their home. Authorities explained that the man told the dispatcher that his wife was on the floor, and he was not going to leave her.

“Our crews battled 100% and forced with heavy fire conditions and collapsed conditions,” Assistant Fire Chief Chad Wagner said. “We were forced to retreat and got right back in as soon as they could find other means to get there.”

The cause of the fire has not been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.