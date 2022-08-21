ST. LOUIS – Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident happened around 10:35 p.m. on the 3500 block of Liberty Street. It was there where the 57-year-old victim was entering his car to leave after delivering a pizza when two suspects robbed him of his blue 203 Hyundai Sonota at gunpoint.

One of the suspects fled the area on foot, while the second suspect fled the scene inside of the car. No further information has been released as it is an ongoing investigation.

