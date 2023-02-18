ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly woman died Friday evening in a St. Charles County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Irmgard Terran, 74, of Troy, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 61 at Dietrich Road.

Investigators say a 35-year-old man driving a Dodge Ram 2500 was heading northbound and attempted to turn right onto Dietrich Road. During that turn, Terran’s vehicle struck the Dodge Ram.

Terran was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash. The other driver involved in the collision was not injured. MSHP Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.