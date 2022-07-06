BERKELEY, Mo. – Berkeley Police are investigating the murder of a woman they describe as elderly. Police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Police responded to the 8800 block of Kathlyn Drive Wednesday morning. Neighbors said the victim was beaten to death on her front porch. They said the man taken into custody was living next door to the victim. One neighbor said the victim was a retired nurse.

“It hurts,” said neighbor Sheila Jackson.

She said her heart goes out to the victim’s family and described the block where the beating occurred as a quiet, welcoming neighborhood.

“It’s very quiet,” said Jackson. “You can sit out here on the porch and see cars go back and forth and see the kids out here playing.”

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he saw what he thought was the suspect pounding on the porch. He believes he witnessed the murder and shared what he saw with the police.

Other neighbors said they have raised concerns about the suspect in the past. They believe he needed help for a mental health condition. Some of them, believe more could have been done to intervene before the man stands accused of murder.

Jackson said her heart goes out to anyone affected by the tragic loss of life.

“My condolences go out to the family,” she said.