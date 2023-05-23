JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in Jefferson County have identified a woman who died last week in a house fire near De Soto.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened early on Thursday, May 18, in the 4300 block of Dock Drive.

Firefighters found one victim in the home. The local medical examiner’s office identified her as 88-year-old Sally Bene.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and started in a bedroom. The exact cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.