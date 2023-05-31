JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An elderly woman died after a crash Tuesday afternoon along a Jefferson County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Mary Moran, 72, of Festus, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55, just south of Highway TT.

Investigators say Moran was heading northbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a bridge support and a rock bluff, according to a MSHP crash report.

Moran died from her injuries shortly after the crash. No one else was involved in the collision.