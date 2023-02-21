ST. LOUIS – A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his grandmother.

Police say the 19-year-old called the police station shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and said he stabbed her.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4100 block of Weber Road. When the police arrived, they discovered the 80-year-old woman unresponsive and bleeding from the neck and chest. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody.

The Homicide Division responded to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.