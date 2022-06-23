ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Library has launched an initiative to help older adults access technology and stay connected to loved ones.

From now through July 13, older adults can apply for a GrandPad tablet. The devices come preloaded with data and wireless internet. The library hopes the devices will help elderly adults access email, video and other programs with ease and keep in touch with close family and friends.

The tablets are part of a subscription service and will be provided for one year without any costs. After that first year, participants will be required to return the device to the library or choose to take over the subscription payments.

The library is hoping to select participants and distribute the tablets by mid-August. To qualify:

Application must be for older adults (at least 75 years of age)

Must be a resident of St. Louis County.

Must have a valid St. Louis County Library card in good standing or apply for one

The library says GrandPad applications may be completed by someone other than the applicant on behalf of the applicant. For more information on how to apply, click here.