ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, September, 13 is the special election for president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Board Members Megan Green and Jack Coatar are on the ballot. They’re running to replace Lewis Reed, who resigned over federal bribery charges. Due to the city’s ranked-choice voting system, both candidates will advance to the November election. Only 15 polling places are open Tuesday.

Tuesday is also the first election under the state’s new law requiring an ID to vote. If you don’t have one, you can still cast a provisional ballot with your signature.