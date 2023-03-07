ST. LOUIS – If you need help or have questions about Tuesday’s election, there’s a hotline to help you out.

The non-partisan 866-OUR-VOTE election protection hotline is available until the polls close. Trained volunteers can answer questions about registration and polling places, and take reports of any problems.

A reminder – you need to bring a valid Missouri or federal ID in order to place a ballot. Those who don’t will have to cast a provisional ballot. To contact the hotline, call 866-687-8683.