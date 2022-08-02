The polls closed at 7:00 pm. Results will be updated this evening. Refresh this page for the latest results.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican primary Tuesday. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state’s registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting” in the state’s largest jurisdiction of St. Louis County, said Eric Fey, one of the election directors there. Absentee voting had been slower than anticipated in the Kansas City suburbs of Jackson County, said the county’s co-election director Sara Zorich.

Missouri voters will also be choosing candidates for congress, state auditor, state senate, collector of revenue, prosecuting attorney, and the St. Louis County Executive. There is also a special election for a St. Louis City Alderman. What appears on your ballot depends on where you live. Review the sample ballots below or our voter’s guide to learn more about the candidates running for office.

Voters in St. Louis County will also be deciding on three propositions

helps to protect St. Louis County employees who are acting as whistleblowers. The county’s charter would be amended to allow them to report “mismanagement” without the fear of retribution. Proposition M puts some barriers in place for St. Louis County Council members giving themselves a raise. A commission will be involved in the process if the proposition passes.

puts some barriers in place for St. Louis County Council members giving themselves a raise. A commission will be involved in the process if the proposition passes. Proposition V would amend the charter to limit the St. Louis County Executive’s power to make political appointments to fill vacant roles.

Voters in St. Louis City will be voting on two propositions

will approve $160 million to improve St. Louis schools. All 60 St. Louis Public schools will be getting some of the funding for upgrades and repairs if voters approve this measure. Proposition F would increase the maximum fine for illegal dumping from $500 to $1,000.