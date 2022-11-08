Missouri

Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. Both ran for U.S. Senate and lost in the primary. Six other Missouri U.S. representatives are up for reelection. Missouri is among five states considering ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults. Voters approved medical marijuana in 2018.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois. Billionaire Pritzker has raised and spent millions of dollars more than Bailey. At the top of the ticket, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, seeks re-election against the GOP’s Kathy Salvi and voters will decide on an amendment that would add a constitutional guarantee for workers to bargain collectively.