ST. LOUIS — For the first time ever, city voters will begin the process for choosing board of aldermen members under a 14-ward makeup. The number of city wards has been reduced from 28.

A total of 40 candidates are on the ballot Tuesday in the different wards. Only two people are running unopposed.

City voters will again use what’s called ‘approval-style voting.’ That means voters can cast ballots for as many people as they want to, and the top two vote getters in each ward race will move on to the general election on April 4.

Why are all the wards not listed here? The top two candidates will be on the April ballot. If there are two or fewer candidates running, then they will automatically advance to the next ballot.