Electric vehicle batteries scatter and catch fire in I-44 semi crash near Rolla

ROLLA, Mo. – A truck carrying 33 lithium-ion batteries designed for Chevy Volt cars, each weighing 1000 pounds, overturned at mile marker 184 on Interstate 44 last night. A second tractor-trailer struck the truck and crashed into the median. This caused the batteries to scatter everywhere and catch fire.

Rolla Firefighters were able to put out the fire. It took 12 people to free the victims. The truck drivers and one passenger were injured. They were flown to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The crash took around four hours to clear. A team from St. Louis is at the scene this morning to help with the clean-up operation, according to the City of Rolla Fire & Rescue.