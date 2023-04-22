ST. LOUIS – Many local electricians spent their Saturday helping low-income families around the St. Louis area make potentially life-saving repairs.

IEBW Local 1 electricians and contractors made improvements and repairs at 17 homes in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The effort comes as part of a repair blitz in partnership with St. Louis nonprofit “Rebuilding Together.”

Since 2003, volunteers have donated more than $2 million in labor and materials, while repairing around 600 homes.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more than 46,000 home fires each year caused by electrical hazards. The repairs from Saturday are meant to reduce such risks.