JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Get some help after clearing out your home of obsolete electronics.

Jefferson College and Jefferson County partner with Midwest Recycling Center to host an Electronics & More Drop-Off event. Most electronics and appliances will be accepted for free.

Though, some items like plasma TVs and any Freon containing units will be accepted for a fee. Non-electronic items like paper, plastic, and glass will also be accepted.

It’s all happening Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson College-Hillsboro campus.