ST. LOUIS – Elephants will no longer be part of the Moolah Shrine Circus and are retiring from future performances.

Organizers say they have been working to retire elephants from the event over the last five years after retiring tigers, lions and bears in recent seasons.

“As we celebrate the new year, we will be saying goodbye to our retiring Elephants,” said Moolah Shrine in a statement Thursday. “The new year offers an all new and exciting entertainment of performers. This spring, we are looking to our eighty-first year of bringing great family entertainment.”

The Moolah Shrine Circus runs from March 23-26 at The Family Arena.