Ella Jones takes oath of office, first Black woman sworn in as Ferguson mayor

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson, Missouri has a new mayor for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ella Jones, 65, is the first Black woman to hold the city’s highest office. She defeated city council colleague Heather Robinette in a June 2 election to win the three-year term.

Previous mayor James Knowles III was prohibited from seeking a fourth term.

Jones was sworn in Tuesday evening at Ferguson City Hall. Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted a second ceremony for the public outside its Ferguson office.

Jones has plans to host a town-hall meeting within her first 100 days in office, concentrating on understanding the citizens of Ferguson and get their input on what they want to see moving forward.

Jones has a degree in chemistry, served as a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, and she has been a resident of Ferguson for 40 years.

