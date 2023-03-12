A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place early Saturday morning.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called shortly before 6:10 a.m. to investigate a shooting in the 7000 block of Piccadilly Avenue, located in the Ellendale neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as Trina Gilmore, shot dead on the sidewalk. Gilmore was 44.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., St. Louis police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley behind the 6900 block of Sutherland Avenue, located in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

Police found the body of a man inside the vehicle. He’d died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was found on the man’s lap.

Investigators claim the man in the vehicle was the person responsible for Gilmore’s death.