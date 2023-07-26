ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been filed in a shooting that occurred last week on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County.

According to a report filed by the Town and Country Police Department, the shooting took place July 19.

The victim was driving westbound on the interstate when another car pulled alongside her. The driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and opened fire.

The victim managed to take a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle before exiting the interstate and driving to the Town and Country Police Department.

Police contacted the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, who told investigators his daughter was driving the car.

Investigators got hold of the daughter and her fiancé, who admitted they had been in the car at the time of the shooting. However, both the daughter and her fiancé told police that the victim shot at their vehicle first, and that the fiancé returned fire in self-defense.

The daughter and fiancé went to the police station, and were questioned separately. Both admitted that the fiancé fired the only shot and that the victim had done nothing to provoke the shooting.

The gun was later recovered at fiance’s mother’s house.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Terrell Galvin, 27, with unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at/from a motor vehicle. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted, Galvin faces between five and 15 years in state prison.